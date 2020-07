Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely updated home features open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living area with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, rear entry garage, fenced yard with board on board sliding gate, rear patio. Wood laminate and tile floors throughout, no carpet. All appliances included. Close to shopping, schools and entertainment. Near I635,Hwy 80 and I30 for easy commute around Dallas. Pets OK. No vouchers, Mesquite ISD.