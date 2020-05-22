826 Spring Mills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single story home 4bdrs, 2bths, 2crs, 2wbfp-1in-living and 1in-master, located in one of Mesquite well established and sought after neighborhood. Updated kitchen 2019 includes granite countertops, new faucets, Beautifully tiled floors in living and all wet areas, wood floors in bedrooms, light and bright with plenty of natural light, near schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify square footage, room measurements, schools, etc. This home is ready for immediate move-in.