Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:33 PM

826 Spring Mills Road

826 Spring Mills Road · No Longer Available
Location

826 Spring Mills Road, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single story home 4bdrs, 2bths, 2crs, 2wbfp-1in-living and 1in-master, located in one of Mesquite well established and sought after neighborhood. Updated kitchen 2019 includes granite countertops, new faucets, Beautifully tiled floors in living and all wet areas, wood floors in bedrooms, light and bright with plenty of natural light, near schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify square footage, room measurements, schools, etc. This home is ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Spring Mills Road have any available units?
826 Spring Mills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Spring Mills Road have?
Some of 826 Spring Mills Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Spring Mills Road currently offering any rent specials?
826 Spring Mills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Spring Mills Road pet-friendly?
No, 826 Spring Mills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 826 Spring Mills Road offer parking?
Yes, 826 Spring Mills Road offers parking.
Does 826 Spring Mills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Spring Mills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Spring Mills Road have a pool?
No, 826 Spring Mills Road does not have a pool.
Does 826 Spring Mills Road have accessible units?
No, 826 Spring Mills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Spring Mills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Spring Mills Road has units with dishwashers.

