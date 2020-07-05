Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

820 Gageway Dr Available 05/01/19 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property that has recently been completely updated. - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a corner lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have granite counter tops. The house has 1,964 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,800 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



There'll be an open house this Saturday 4/27 from noon to 2PM. Please come by and see this beautiful home!



(RLNE4818733)