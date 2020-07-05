All apartments in Mesquite
820 Gageway Dr

820 Gageway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

820 Gageway Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
820 Gageway Dr Available 05/01/19 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property that has recently been completely updated. - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a corner lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have granite counter tops. The house has 1,964 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,800 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

There'll be an open house this Saturday 4/27 from noon to 2PM. Please come by and see this beautiful home!

(RLNE4818733)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Gageway Dr have any available units?
820 Gageway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Gageway Dr have?
Some of 820 Gageway Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Gageway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
820 Gageway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Gageway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Gageway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 820 Gageway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 820 Gageway Dr offers parking.
Does 820 Gageway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Gageway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Gageway Dr have a pool?
No, 820 Gageway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 820 Gageway Dr have accessible units?
No, 820 Gageway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Gageway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Gageway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

