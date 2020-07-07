735 Coolwood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features ceramic tile, carpet and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, W/D connections, and a wooden fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, Chicken Express, Florence Black Elementary School, Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr High School and Park/ It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.