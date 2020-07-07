All apartments in Mesquite
735 Coolwood Ct
735 Coolwood Ct

735 Coolwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

735 Coolwood Court, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features ceramic tile, carpet and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, W/D connections, and a wooden fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, Chicken Express, Florence Black Elementary School, Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr High School and Park/ It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Coolwood Ct have any available units?
735 Coolwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Coolwood Ct have?
Some of 735 Coolwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Coolwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
735 Coolwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Coolwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Coolwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 735 Coolwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 735 Coolwood Ct offers parking.
Does 735 Coolwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Coolwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Coolwood Ct have a pool?
No, 735 Coolwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 735 Coolwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 735 Coolwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Coolwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Coolwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

