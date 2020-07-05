All apartments in Mesquite
613 Via Del Sur
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

613 Via Del Sur

613 via Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

613 via Del Sur, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Look no further! A beautifully maintained home, an outdoor entertaining paradise and workspace for your hobby or job all in one! Impeccably cared for, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal and informal living and dining spaces, there is no lack of space here. The patio is covered with a stunning cedar pergola and the entire property is enclosed with a 8 ft privacy fence with stunning landscaping. In addition to a 2 car garage, the driveway is covered and there is an additional carport within the fenced area, great for a car or motorcycle enthusiast. Off of the driveway, but protected behind the fence is an out building with a retractable wall perfect for any hobby or work space or delicate storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Via Del Sur have any available units?
613 Via Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Via Del Sur have?
Some of 613 Via Del Sur's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Via Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
613 Via Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Via Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 613 Via Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 613 Via Del Sur offer parking?
Yes, 613 Via Del Sur offers parking.
Does 613 Via Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Via Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Via Del Sur have a pool?
No, 613 Via Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 613 Via Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 613 Via Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Via Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Via Del Sur has units with dishwashers.

