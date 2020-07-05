613 Via Del Sur

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Look no further! A beautifully maintained home, an outdoor entertaining paradise and workspace for your hobby or job all in one! Impeccably cared for, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with formal and informal living and dining spaces, there is no lack of space here. The patio is covered with a stunning cedar pergola and the entire property is enclosed with a 8 ft privacy fence with stunning landscaping. In addition to a 2 car garage, the driveway is covered and there is an additional carport within the fenced area, great for a car or motorcycle enthusiast. Off of the driveway, but protected behind the fence is an out building with a retractable wall perfect for any hobby or work space or delicate storage.