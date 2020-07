Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT 3 bed 2 bath home in the Mesquite school district! Home is newly renovated and comes freshly painted and Bella Wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen. This home is nestled away with backyard great for pets, kids and entertaining! Call or text to set up a tour.