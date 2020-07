Amenities

Available for move in April 10th. No Housing Vouchers. Spacious three bedroom home offering separate living room and dining room, split bedrooms, nice size kitchen with eat in dining area, fresh paint, new flooring and appliances. Nice size back yard, two car garage. Prospect responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. One pet accepted on a case by case bases.