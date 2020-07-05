4524 Sherwood Drive

Amenities
New Paint throughout, new flooring in some rooms, new roof. Convenient to 635 and Interstate 30. Very close to schools grade pre-K through 2nd year of college. Has half of garage converted to a man cave, a playroom or a study room (and you'd need to use your own heat and cooling in there.) No entry from house into garage. Large fenced back yard. Room to park 2 cars in driveway at front. Right now occupancy will be dependent upon the City of Mesquite approving the Housing Inspection which is expected on or before Oct. 15th.