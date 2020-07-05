All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 4524 Sherwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
4524 Sherwood Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 2:42 PM

4524 Sherwood Drive

4524 Sherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4524 Sherwood Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Paint throughout, new flooring in some rooms, new roof. Convenient to 635 and Interstate 30. Very close to schools grade pre-K through 2nd year of college. Has half of garage converted to a man cave, a playroom or a study room (and you'd need to use your own heat and cooling in there.) No entry from house into garage. Large fenced back yard. Room to park 2 cars in driveway at front. Right now occupancy will be dependent upon the City of Mesquite approving the Housing Inspection which is expected on or before Oct. 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have any available units?
4524 Sherwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 4524 Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Sherwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Sherwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Sherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Sherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District