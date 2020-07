Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Well kept 2 story brick home in Stonecrest Estates 4 Bed 2.1 Bath and Large walk in closet in master. Separate garden tub and shower with dual sink. Hardwood floors, gas cook-top. Kitchen flows into family room with fireplace and large windows to let natural light in. Spacious wood fenced large backyard, 2 car garage with lots of extra parking.

Move in ready from March 1st 2020.