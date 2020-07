Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Mesquite is move-in ready! Great living room with a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and a walk-inn closet! Covered back patio, great for entertaining!