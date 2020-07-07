All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 416 Phillip.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
416 Phillip
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:55 PM

416 Phillip

416 Phillip Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 Phillip Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL!! Very light and bright open floor plan!! New kitchen with elegant shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel under mount sink and upgraded sprayer faucet. New appliances of stainless steel gourmet gas range, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Newly installed ceramic tile kitchen flooring. Fresh paint with new designer recessed lighting throughout. New laminate flooring in living areas, hall and all bedrooms. Upgraded ceiling fans with light fixtures. Attached one car garage, carport, with laundry hook ups next to kitchen door. Large backyard and covered patio perfect for BBQs. Large permanent shed for storage in backyard corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Phillip have any available units?
416 Phillip doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Phillip have?
Some of 416 Phillip's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Phillip currently offering any rent specials?
416 Phillip is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Phillip pet-friendly?
No, 416 Phillip is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 416 Phillip offer parking?
Yes, 416 Phillip offers parking.
Does 416 Phillip have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Phillip does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Phillip have a pool?
No, 416 Phillip does not have a pool.
Does 416 Phillip have accessible units?
No, 416 Phillip does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Phillip have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Phillip has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District