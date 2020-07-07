416 Phillip

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL REMODEL!! Very light and bright open floor plan!! New kitchen with elegant shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel under mount sink and upgraded sprayer faucet. New appliances of stainless steel gourmet gas range, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Newly installed ceramic tile kitchen flooring. Fresh paint with new designer recessed lighting throughout. New laminate flooring in living areas, hall and all bedrooms. Upgraded ceiling fans with light fixtures. Attached one car garage, carport, with laundry hook ups next to kitchen door. Large backyard and covered patio perfect for BBQs. Large permanent shed for storage in backyard corner.