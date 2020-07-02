All apartments in Mesquite
3916 La Prada Drive
3916 La Prada Drive

3916 La Prada Drive
Location

3916 La Prada Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated home with a spacious living area that opens to the dining area. This home features a beautiful kitchen with a gas range, granite countertops, new backsplash and lighting fixtures. New floors throughout the house, new carpet in bedrooms, bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Garage has been converted and it could be used as a fourth bedroom or office, next to the fourth bedrooms there is a big storage room. Enjoy your gatherings in the large backyard with a new porch with light fixtures and ceiling fan. Come and check it out before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 La Prada Drive have any available units?
3916 La Prada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 La Prada Drive have?
Some of 3916 La Prada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 La Prada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3916 La Prada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 La Prada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3916 La Prada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3916 La Prada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3916 La Prada Drive offers parking.
Does 3916 La Prada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 La Prada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 La Prada Drive have a pool?
No, 3916 La Prada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3916 La Prada Drive have accessible units?
No, 3916 La Prada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 La Prada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 La Prada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

