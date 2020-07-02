3916 La Prada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated home with a spacious living area that opens to the dining area. This home features a beautiful kitchen with a gas range, granite countertops, new backsplash and lighting fixtures. New floors throughout the house, new carpet in bedrooms, bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Garage has been converted and it could be used as a fourth bedroom or office, next to the fourth bedrooms there is a big storage room. Enjoy your gatherings in the large backyard with a new porch with light fixtures and ceiling fan. Come and check it out before it’s gone!