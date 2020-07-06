All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3745 Tam O Shanter Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:19 AM

3745 Tam O Shanter Drive

3745 Tam O Shanter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3745 Tam O Shanter Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $129/month concession off the $1,550 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,421!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have any available units?
3745 Tam O Shanter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have?
Some of 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Tam O Shanter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive offers parking.
Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have a pool?
No, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Tam O Shanter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District