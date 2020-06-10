All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

Location

332 Crest Hill Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located near Dallas Regional Medical Center, Dairy Mart, Smallcakes, Mesquite Arts Center, Samuell Farm, Walmart Supercenter, Tractor Supply Co, Denny's, McDonald's and more! Very quick access to U.S. 80. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

