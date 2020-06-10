All apartments in Mesquite
317 Riggs Circle

317 Riggs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

317 Riggs Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!! LANDLORD WENT WAY OUT ON THIS HOME!!!! ITS BEAUTIFUL!!!!
EVERY ONES APPLICATION WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Established neighborhood with a large driveway and large yard with a shed for storage. Well maintained yard.
Two living areas with plenty of cabinet space. Fireplace in large living room. Open area in large dining room, enough room for a 15+ dining table. ALL ROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED WITH VERY NICE CLOSET SPACE.
Stairway leads to remodeled Master bedroom, another bedroom, bathroom AND sitting room with small bar area. All new flooring, bathrooms updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

