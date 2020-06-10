317 Riggs Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!! LANDLORD WENT WAY OUT ON THIS HOME!!!! ITS BEAUTIFUL!!!!

EVERY ONES APPLICATION WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Established neighborhood with a large driveway and large yard with a shed for storage. Well maintained yard.

Two living areas with plenty of cabinet space. Fireplace in large living room. Open area in large dining room, enough room for a 15+ dining table. ALL ROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED WITH VERY NICE CLOSET SPACE.

Stairway leads to remodeled Master bedroom, another bedroom, bathroom AND sitting room with small bar area. All new flooring, bathrooms updated.