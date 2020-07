Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Situated in a Pecan Creek gorgeous home features an abundance of space for a growing family. The open floor plan gives you plenty of room for your guests to feel at home four bedrooms and a study can be use as a extra bedroom too. Two dinning areas and two living areas downstairs, The game room upstairs is awesome for all your game watching or just to hang out. The backyard with cover patio is ready for a new family to make it their own.



Shingles on roof has been replaced last week.