2917 Berkshire Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:09 PM

2917 Berkshire Drive

2917 Berkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Berkshire Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in Mesquite! The home comes with brand new appliances, This home has a very spacious living area and bedrooms and high ceilings with new paint and floors through out the home. the master bedroom has its own doors to the backyard and a sink with separate room for the shower and toilet. The garage is located at the back of the home with a separate manual gate before the driveway. This home is located close to I-30, Highway 80, and I-635, plus plenty of shopping, schools, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

