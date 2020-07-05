2917 Berkshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in Mesquite! The home comes with brand new appliances, This home has a very spacious living area and bedrooms and high ceilings with new paint and floors through out the home. the master bedroom has its own doors to the backyard and a sink with separate room for the shower and toilet. The garage is located at the back of the home with a separate manual gate before the driveway. This home is located close to I-30, Highway 80, and I-635, plus plenty of shopping, schools, and parks.