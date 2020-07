Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 story home just for YOU!!! This lovely home has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom,3 living areas with a beautiful full wall fireplace. Upstairs bedroom has a hand built book shelf that can be used as a study or bedroom. Fenced in yard great for mans best friend and minutes away from shopping and dining. Move in ready!! CALL 972-584-1279 to schedule viewing! *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*