2713 Monticello Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

2713 Monticello Drive

2713 Monticello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Monticello Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Amazing single story, corner lot, beautiful brick home with new upgrades. New flooring, and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Newly painted home, inside and out. Kitchen has a new back-splash with brand new appliances. This lovely family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The 4th bedroom can alternatively be used as second living room or game room. Has a covered patio with large backyard and new landscaping. This property is expected to not stay long. Very close to the school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

