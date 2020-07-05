2713 Monticello Drive

Amenities
Amazing single story, corner lot, beautiful brick home with new upgrades. New flooring, and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Newly painted home, inside and out. Kitchen has a new back-splash with brand new appliances. This lovely family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The 4th bedroom can alternatively be used as second living room or game room. Has a covered patio with large backyard and new landscaping. This property is expected to not stay long. Very close to the school.