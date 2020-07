Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Great property in a great neighborhood. Plenty of room for family living and entertainment! Fabulous layout home in newer subdivision convenient to I635 and shopping. Washer and dryer connection in utility room, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and hood vent included 2 car garage. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.