Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:38 AM

2424 Candleberry Dr

2424 Candleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Candleberry Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Mesquite attractions such as the Mesquite Memorial Stadium, the Mesquite Convention Center and the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. It's also near Griff's Hamburgers, Dairy Queen, Sonic, IHOP, Whataburger, McDonald's, Galloway Elementary School and Park, and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Candleberry Dr have any available units?
2424 Candleberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Candleberry Dr have?
Some of 2424 Candleberry Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Candleberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Candleberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Candleberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Candleberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Candleberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Candleberry Dr offers parking.
Does 2424 Candleberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Candleberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Candleberry Dr have a pool?
No, 2424 Candleberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Candleberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2424 Candleberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Candleberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Candleberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

