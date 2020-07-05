2332 Becard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully well cared for home in Falcons Lair! This large home offers hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and offers a newly renovated custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large corner lot with fenced yard. Home will NOT be available before Feb 25, 2020. Interested persons should contact listing agent or co-agent for application information. No pets allowed. Applicant will need to verify schools with Mesquite ISD. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED