2332 Becard Drive
2332 Becard Drive

2332 Becard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Becard Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully well cared for home in Falcons Lair! This large home offers hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and offers a newly renovated custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large corner lot with fenced yard. Home will NOT be available before Feb 25, 2020. Interested persons should contact listing agent or co-agent for application information. No pets allowed. Applicant will need to verify schools with Mesquite ISD. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Becard Drive have any available units?
2332 Becard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Becard Drive have?
Some of 2332 Becard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Becard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Becard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Becard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Becard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2332 Becard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Becard Drive offers parking.
Does 2332 Becard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 Becard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Becard Drive have a pool?
No, 2332 Becard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Becard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2332 Becard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Becard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Becard Drive has units with dishwashers.

