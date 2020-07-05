2325 Homestead Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great home with open floor plan. Formal living and dining flow well into den or kitchen. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and an island. Master suite is separated from other 2 bedrooms. Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Need three and a half times the monthly rent as income to qualify. Will check credit and criminal nationwide. Will verify employment for last 3 years and last two landlords.