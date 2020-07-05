2325 Homestead Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181 Creek Crossing Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Great home with open floor plan. Formal living and dining flow well into den or kitchen. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and an island. Master suite is separated from other 2 bedrooms. Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Need three and a half times the monthly rent as income to qualify. Will check credit and criminal nationwide. Will verify employment for last 3 years and last two landlords.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
