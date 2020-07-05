All apartments in Mesquite
2325 Homestead Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2325 Homestead Drive

2325 Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Homestead Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with open floor plan. Formal living and dining flow well into den or kitchen. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and an island. Master suite is separated from other 2 bedrooms. Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Need three and a half times the monthly rent as income to qualify. Will check credit and criminal nationwide. Will verify employment for last 3 years and last two landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Homestead Drive have any available units?
2325 Homestead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Homestead Drive have?
Some of 2325 Homestead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Homestead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Homestead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Homestead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Homestead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2325 Homestead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Homestead Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Homestead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Homestead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Homestead Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Homestead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Homestead Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Homestead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Homestead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Homestead Drive has units with dishwashers.

