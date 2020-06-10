2307 Luau Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

DO NOT ENTER HM IF U ARE SICK, COUGHING AND OR BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID19. Hm ready for immediate move in. walking distance to mcdonald middle school. Enjoy park at end of street!! 3 Bdrm has carpet, 2 bth tiled, 2 car gar. Nice size family rm with new laminate flooring. Overszd cov patio. fenced bkyd. housing voucher CONSIDERED if rent is covered. applicant to verify all listing info including schools & dimensions prior to lease signing. min monthly income is 3 times rent. see req sheet. $55 app fee ea adult age 18 & over. credit, rental history, income & background will be checked. MLS info can change at anytime without notice. proof of renters ins required at lease signing. will verify if gas start fireplace