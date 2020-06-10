All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2221 Stonebrook Lane

2221 Stonebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Stonebrook Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath townhouse is located in the Falcon Liar subdivision in Mesquite, TX. This home is located in a highly sought after area with a great school district. The master bedroom is downstairs and the two secondary bedrooms are upstairs. The kitchen has an island for seating as well as a sitting area in the kitchen. There is a community HOA pool. The HOA includes lawn care for the front yard. The HOA dues will be paid by the owner. This property is a must see!!! Don't miss out!!! The property will be available for viewing December 29, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have any available units?
2221 Stonebrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2221 Stonebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Stonebrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Stonebrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Stonebrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane offer parking?
No, 2221 Stonebrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Stonebrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Stonebrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2221 Stonebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Stonebrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Stonebrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Stonebrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

