2212 Schirra Way

Available 04/26/19 4 Bed 2 Bath , In-ground Pool, Game room, Sun-room - Property Id: 105468



4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Sunroom, Gameroom (with a nice pool table), In Ground Pool, new Microwave, Cooktop, disposal, and dishwasher. The home is located in an older and quieter neighborhood. The street is closed off to thru traffic. Outdoors is a good-sized tool shed and 2-car carport. A covered patio with lighting and a small deck are in the backyard by the pool. All pool equipment is new and powered 100% by solar panels. There is a nice park and community pool at end of the block. The home is close to Town East Mall and North Mesquite High School, has Central Heat and air (with a fireplace), w/d connections, all electric and gas cooktop. A complimentary Home Warranty Service is also offered for the first 3 years. More pictures will be available after the planned upgrades.

