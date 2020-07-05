All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2212 Schirra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2212 Schirra Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 Schirra Way

2212 Schirra Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2212 Schirra Way, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/26/19 4 Bed 2 Bath , In-ground Pool, Game room, Sun-room - Property Id: 105468

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Sunroom, Gameroom (with a nice pool table), In Ground Pool, new Microwave, Cooktop, disposal, and dishwasher. The home is located in an older and quieter neighborhood. The street is closed off to thru traffic. Outdoors is a good-sized tool shed and 2-car carport. A covered patio with lighting and a small deck are in the backyard by the pool. All pool equipment is new and powered 100% by solar panels. There is a nice park and community pool at end of the block. The home is close to Town East Mall and North Mesquite High School, has Central Heat and air (with a fireplace), w/d connections, all electric and gas cooktop. A complimentary Home Warranty Service is also offered for the first 3 years. More pictures will be available after the planned upgrades.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105468
Property Id 105468

(RLNE4765186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Schirra Way have any available units?
2212 Schirra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Schirra Way have?
Some of 2212 Schirra Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Schirra Way currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Schirra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Schirra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Schirra Way is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Schirra Way offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Schirra Way offers parking.
Does 2212 Schirra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Schirra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Schirra Way have a pool?
Yes, 2212 Schirra Way has a pool.
Does 2212 Schirra Way have accessible units?
No, 2212 Schirra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Schirra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Schirra Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District