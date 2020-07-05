All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2140 Birch Bnd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2140 Birch Bnd
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

2140 Birch Bnd

2140 Birch Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2140 Birch Bnd, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This home absolutely SHINES with a light and bright floor plan. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with formal dining area that can also be used as a play room or office. Home boasts high ceilings in every room, tons of natural lighting and a HUGE backyard! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (fridge not included). Super cool skylights in both bathrooms. Walking distance to schools with parks and grocery shopping nearby.Rent: $1550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Birch Bnd have any available units?
2140 Birch Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Birch Bnd have?
Some of 2140 Birch Bnd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Birch Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Birch Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Birch Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 Birch Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 2140 Birch Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Birch Bnd offers parking.
Does 2140 Birch Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Birch Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Birch Bnd have a pool?
No, 2140 Birch Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Birch Bnd have accessible units?
No, 2140 Birch Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Birch Bnd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Birch Bnd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District