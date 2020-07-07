2132 Potter Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute home on nice treed lot has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There's an additional room that would make nice study or third bedroom. Updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, tile & laminate flooring. Hardwoods have been restored and refinished. Recent roof, HVAC, paint, flooring & windows! Includes stackable washer & dryer + refrigerator. Don't miss your chance to lease this fantastic home! Pets @ owners discretion and if credit is below 650 @ owners discretion. Violent criminal records will not be considered.