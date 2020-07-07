2132 Potter Lane

Amenities
Cute home on nice treed lot has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There's an additional room that would make nice study or third bedroom. Updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, tile & laminate flooring. Hardwoods have been restored and refinished. Recent roof, HVAC, paint, flooring & windows! Includes stackable washer & dryer + refrigerator. Don't miss your chance to lease this fantastic home! Pets @ owners discretion and if credit is below 650 @ owners discretion. Violent criminal records will not be considered.