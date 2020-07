Amenities

Very clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, separate full size utility room with built in cabinets. Living with skylight, dining and kitchen in a great open floor plan. Appliances include refrigerator, oven stove, microwave and dishwasher less than 2 years old. Ceiling fans in living, and all bedrooms. Steel 2-Car carport plus 2 car garage with parking for 1 car and built in storage on the other side. Covered patio and fenced yard in back for privacy. Pet weight restrictions.