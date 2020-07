Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities accepts section 8

This CHARMING open-concept 3-2 is priced to LEASE!! Built in 2000, it features Wood throughout & delightful custom paint to highlight the space. With a low maintenance backyard. you'll be free to spend Saturdays entertaining & enjoying your new home. Move-in ready, friendly neighborhood w NO BOSSY HOA. New paint,new toilet, wood flooring -2018 New AC unit 2016..$14k upgrade done..Half mile from hwy 635 and very close to town East Mall. SECTION 8 WELCOME