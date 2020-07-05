All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Springmont Drive

1812 Springmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Springmont Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Lovely 2 story brick home that features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living area, 2 dining areas and a 2nd kitchen located on the second level, along with a bedroom and full bath! Also features a great floor-plan, breakfast bar, wood floors, plenty of natural lighting, wood burning fireplace, covered back porch, office nook in the master bedroom and more!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Springmont Drive have any available units?
1812 Springmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Springmont Drive have?
Some of 1812 Springmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Springmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Springmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Springmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Springmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Springmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1812 Springmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Springmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Springmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Springmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1812 Springmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Springmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Springmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Springmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Springmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

