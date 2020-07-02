1804 Spring Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Golden Opportunity!!! Here is your opportunity to own this beautiful starter home. The home has been newly remodeled and is in mint condition. This home offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has been nicely remodeled and has beautiful exotic granite, new appliances, new flooring, new celling fans, new doors, new paint, new sinks, new lighting through out and much more. The home has a large fenced backyard for the kids to run and play in. It also has three large out buildings for storage and only 2 minutes from 635. All information deem reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information within.