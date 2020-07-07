All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1701 Longview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1701 Longview Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 AM

1701 Longview Street

1701 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 Longview Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SINGLE-STORY IN A GREAT LOCATION READY FOR MOVE-IN! Make lasting memories in this cozy home graced with fresh paint, an updated bathroom, lots of natural light & an open-concept floorplan, plus luxury plank & hardwood flooring. Host in the spacious kitchen boasting crisp white cabinets & a recently replaced stove, oven & dishwasher or make great use of the stackable washer & dryer for space saving & easy convenience. Enjoy the large outdoor patio & huge corner lot offering mature trees, plenty of room for games & entertaining, or a potential storage building. Recently replaced driveway & roof. Close proximity to parks, playgrounds, dining, shopping & 635. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Longview Street have any available units?
1701 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Longview Street have?
Some of 1701 Longview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Longview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Longview Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 1701 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Longview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District