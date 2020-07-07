1701 Longview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SINGLE-STORY IN A GREAT LOCATION READY FOR MOVE-IN! Make lasting memories in this cozy home graced with fresh paint, an updated bathroom, lots of natural light & an open-concept floorplan, plus luxury plank & hardwood flooring. Host in the spacious kitchen boasting crisp white cabinets & a recently replaced stove, oven & dishwasher or make great use of the stackable washer & dryer for space saving & easy convenience. Enjoy the large outdoor patio & huge corner lot offering mature trees, plenty of room for games & entertaining, or a potential storage building. Recently replaced driveway & roof. Close proximity to parks, playgrounds, dining, shopping & 635. Pets are case by case basis.