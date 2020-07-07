All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:14 AM

1521 Liberty Lane

1521 Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Liberty Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated home will be a delight for you & your family. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood look tile floors in the living and master bedroom and designer lighting make this home special. Master has garden tub & separate shower. The hall bath has a large shower with bench. A patio style home, large yard. Wired for surround sound speakers and projector. Close to Hwy 80 for quick commute and access to stores. An application fee of $40 with TR application form, copy of Drivers License, two months pay check stubs or verifiable proof of income required. Must receive 3 times the amount of the rent in income monthly. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Liberty Lane have any available units?
1521 Liberty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Liberty Lane have?
Some of 1521 Liberty Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Liberty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Liberty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Liberty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Liberty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1521 Liberty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Liberty Lane offers parking.
Does 1521 Liberty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Liberty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Liberty Lane have a pool?
No, 1521 Liberty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Liberty Lane have accessible units?
No, 1521 Liberty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Liberty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Liberty Lane has units with dishwashers.

