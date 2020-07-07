1521 Liberty Lane

Amenities

This beautifully updated home will be a delight for you & your family. Granite counters in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood look tile floors in the living and master bedroom and designer lighting make this home special. Master has garden tub & separate shower. The hall bath has a large shower with bench. A patio style home, large yard. Wired for surround sound speakers and projector. Close to Hwy 80 for quick commute and access to stores. An application fee of $40 with TR application form, copy of Drivers License, two months pay check stubs or verifiable proof of income required. Must receive 3 times the amount of the rent in income monthly. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.