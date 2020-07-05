1505 Panola Drive

Amenities

This lovely 4 bedroom home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout except for the wet areas which have tile, no carpet. Very clean with warm design colors. Formal dinning room, breakfast area, Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fan in living room and every bedroom. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Dining room is open to living room. Kitchen has a large window ledge over the sink. Two car garage with extra one car concrete parking pad on the back, It's time for the family cookouts on the open patio and enjoy the large backyard. storage shed in backyard and Wood fence for privacy. East access to I635 and I30.