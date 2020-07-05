All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:31 AM

1505 Panola Drive

1505 Panola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Panola Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 4 bedroom home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout except for the wet areas which have tile, no carpet. Very clean with warm design colors. Formal dinning room, breakfast area, Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fan in living room and every bedroom. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Dining room is open to living room. Kitchen has a large window ledge over the sink. Two car garage with extra one car concrete parking pad on the back, It's time for the family cookouts on the open patio and enjoy the large backyard. storage shed in backyard and Wood fence for privacy. East access to I635 and I30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Panola Drive have any available units?
1505 Panola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Panola Drive have?
Some of 1505 Panola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Panola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Panola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Panola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Panola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1505 Panola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Panola Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Panola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Panola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Panola Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Panola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Panola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Panola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Panola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Panola Drive has units with dishwashers.

