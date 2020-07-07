1328 Woodcrest Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite features new kitchen cabinets, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/C connections in a sepaarate laundry room, and a fenced-in backyard, perfect for pets and little ones. The home is across the street from McWhorter Elementary School and Park, and is close to a variety of establishments including 7-Eleven, Sadler's Food Marts, Mesquite Championship Rodeo and more. Easily access 635 for a quick commute!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



