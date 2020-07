Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A nice 3BD/2BA/2GA home located in Mesquite. Large living area, galley style kitchen with ceramic tile floors and plenty of cabinet space, nice size rooms with large walk-in closet in master bedroom.



Fenced in backyard, great for entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to I-635 and Hyw. 80, close to Smauell North Park and Samuell Farm, walking distance to elementary schools, and variety of restaurants in area. Mesquite ISD