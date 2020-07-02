All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1122 Tulip Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1122 Tulip Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 Tulip Trail

1122 Tulip Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 Tulip Trl, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Maintained and polished for your move in. Enter onto ceramic tile flooring illuminating entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace next to dual doors to fenced backyard. Private kitchen opens into eat in dining. Kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave , dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite includes single sink vanity and tub. 2 car garage offers remote access to private parking and a 2 car carport for added covered parking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Tulip Trail have any available units?
1122 Tulip Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Tulip Trail have?
Some of 1122 Tulip Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Tulip Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Tulip Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Tulip Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Tulip Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Tulip Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Tulip Trail offers parking.
Does 1122 Tulip Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Tulip Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Tulip Trail have a pool?
No, 1122 Tulip Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Tulip Trail have accessible units?
No, 1122 Tulip Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Tulip Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Tulip Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District