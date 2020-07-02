1122 Tulip Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.



Maintained and polished for your move in. Enter onto ceramic tile flooring illuminating entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace next to dual doors to fenced backyard. Private kitchen opens into eat in dining. Kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave , dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite includes single sink vanity and tub. 2 car garage offers remote access to private parking and a 2 car carport for added covered parking.



Contact us to schedule a showing.