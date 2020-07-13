All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch

2305 S Custer Rd · (408) 260-5497
Location

2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 3403 · Avail. now

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3402 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2601 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Gain instant access to the most popular restaurants, sports bars and golf courses just north of Dallas when you live at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch. Situated south of Highway 380 in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in McKinney, TX these stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartments stand out with unique, contemporary designs. European-inspired kitchens accented by high-tech appliances put a modern spin on traditional appeal. Just beyond your front door, find yourself surrounded by the perfect balance of amenities – a pool, fitness center and a retro-inspired lounge complete with a pool table and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Indulge yourself and become a part of this exceptional community today when you visit The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $350
limit: 2 pet max
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have any available units?
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch has 10 units available starting at $1,212 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have?
Some of The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
