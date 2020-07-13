Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Gain instant access to the most popular restaurants, sports bars and golf courses just north of Dallas when you live at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch. Situated south of Highway 380 in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in McKinney, TX these stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartments stand out with unique, contemporary designs. European-inspired kitchens accented by high-tech appliances put a modern spin on traditional appeal. Just beyond your front door, find yourself surrounded by the perfect balance of amenities – a pool, fitness center and a retro-inspired lounge complete with a pool table and complimentary Wi-Fi access. Indulge yourself and become a part of this exceptional community today when you visit The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch.