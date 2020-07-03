9964 George Bush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home located in beautiful community of Westridge in exemplary Frisco ISD.

Located on a cul de sac w covered front porch & nice landscape .D Laminate wood floor in living,hallway and secondary bedrooms installed on October 27,2019. Split bdrm Layout. Great Lighting inside & out. 4th bdrm could be a study. Nice master suite w. garden tub & walk in closet. Open Kitchen w. excellent storage. Window coverings thru-out. HUGE, Private backyard. Community features include pool, playground, parks, jogging paths and golf course! Close to Hwy ,Shopping and dining. Washer and dryer included. Ready to move in !