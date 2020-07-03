All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

9964 George Bush Drive

9964 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9964 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home located in beautiful community of Westridge in exemplary Frisco ISD.
Located on a cul de sac w covered front porch & nice landscape .D Laminate wood floor in living,hallway and secondary bedrooms installed on October 27,2019. Split bdrm Layout. Great Lighting inside & out. 4th bdrm could be a study. Nice master suite w. garden tub & walk in closet. Open Kitchen w. excellent storage. Window coverings thru-out. HUGE, Private backyard. Community features include pool, playground, parks, jogging paths and golf course! Close to Hwy ,Shopping and dining. Washer and dryer included. Ready to move in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9964 George Bush Drive have any available units?
9964 George Bush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9964 George Bush Drive have?
Some of 9964 George Bush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9964 George Bush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9964 George Bush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9964 George Bush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9964 George Bush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9964 George Bush Drive offer parking?
No, 9964 George Bush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9964 George Bush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9964 George Bush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9964 George Bush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9964 George Bush Drive has a pool.
Does 9964 George Bush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9964 George Bush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9964 George Bush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9964 George Bush Drive has units with dishwashers.

