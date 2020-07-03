All apartments in McKinney
9913 Wild Ginger Drive
9913 Wild Ginger Drive

9913 Wild Ginger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9913 Wild Ginger Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winsor Meadows At Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained Craftsman home in Frisco ISD! Bright and charming with brand new carpet, fresh paint throughout and new hot water heater. Ready for immediate move-in in the desirable Westridge area of McKinney. Large, private backyard. Ideal location in McKinney close to schools, Toyota HQ, Stonebriar Shopping Center and Legacy West complex. The home lies minutes from the highly acclaimed Westridge Golf Course. HOA dues are paid by the owner and allow residents access to the community pool, playground and trails.
Owner will install a new microwave upon lease signing and installation of a refrigerator may be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have any available units?
9913 Wild Ginger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have?
Some of 9913 Wild Ginger Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 Wild Ginger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9913 Wild Ginger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 Wild Ginger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive offers parking.
Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive has a pool.
Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have accessible units?
No, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 Wild Ginger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9913 Wild Ginger Drive has units with dishwashers.

