Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace microwave

Come see this beautiful home before it is gone. Great front door entry to living room with laminate flooring, fireplace with mantel. Bay window in breakfast and front bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking living...great home in well established neighborhood. Landscaped, Split master with duel vanity, tub & shower. Great large backyard with covered patio. Community pool.

Frisco ISD.