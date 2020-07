Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Exemplary Frisco ISD. Quiet neighbor in a Golf course community with 4 bedrooms & 2 living areas. Great drive up appeal with stone & porch w columns at the front. The balcony at both front & back of the home. Stunning granite Kitchen counter and Island. Stainless gas range and microwave. Newly replaced carpets throughout the rooms. New paint. Master down, large family room with wood laminate floor. Ceiling fans & security system.