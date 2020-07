Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 4 bed 2 bath in Winsor Meadows! One-level, very open and spacious floor plan, master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms. House is in excellent condition inside and out. This golf community has a club house, playground, pool and jogging and walking trails. A great place to call home. Frisco ISD.