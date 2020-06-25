All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9317 Chesapeake Ln

9317 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Chesapeake Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Remolded Home, large family room, separate living room, ceiling fans,mini blinds thru out the house, hardwood floors, granite counters, new appliances, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large master bedroom, two sinks in master bathroom with granite countertops, separate tub and shower. Granite counters, new appliances, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large master bedroom, two sinks in master bathroom with granite countertops, separate tub and shower. Big yard with covered patio.

(RLNE4618461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have any available units?
9317 Chesapeake Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have?
Some of 9317 Chesapeake Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Chesapeake Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Chesapeake Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Chesapeake Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9317 Chesapeake Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Chesapeake Ln offers parking.
Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Chesapeake Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have a pool?
No, 9317 Chesapeake Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have accessible units?
No, 9317 Chesapeake Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Chesapeake Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9317 Chesapeake Ln has units with dishwashers.

