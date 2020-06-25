9317 Chesapeake Ln

Amenities
Beautiful Remolded Home, large family room, separate living room, ceiling fans,mini blinds thru out the house, hardwood floors, granite counters, new appliances, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large master bedroom, two sinks in master bathroom with granite countertops, separate tub and shower. Granite counters, new appliances, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large master bedroom, two sinks in master bathroom with granite countertops, separate tub and shower. Big yard with covered patio.
(RLNE4618461)