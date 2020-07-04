9301 Sterling Gate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Well-maintained home with many upgraded features, large kitchen countertop with island, gas cooktop, study room with French door, nice laminate floors in family and living rooms, new carpet in master bedroom, newly-built covered patio and board-on-board fence let you enjoy the outdoor living.

Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath has separate shower and garden tub downstairs;

Large gameroom and 3 large-size bedrooms upstairs, one hall full bath and one jack and Jill bath;