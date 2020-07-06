All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 20 2019 at 6:51 AM

9112 Warren Drive

9112 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Adorable, McKinney home in Prosper ISD. This 3 bedroom home has a bonus room that can be used for a game room, study, or second living area! It is freshly painted, has new wood laminate in living room and master bedroom, new water heater 2019, a new roof in November 2018, and a complete HVAC system in 2014. Home features a large covered front porch, open concept living, and the convenience of a gas fireplace and gas grill connection on the back porch. The secondary bedrooms and study are separated from the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Warren Drive have any available units?
9112 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Warren Drive have?
Some of 9112 Warren Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Warren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9112 Warren Drive offer parking?
No, 9112 Warren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9112 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9112 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9112 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 Warren Drive has units with dishwashers.

