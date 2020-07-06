9112 Warren Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Adorable, McKinney home in Prosper ISD. This 3 bedroom home has a bonus room that can be used for a game room, study, or second living area! It is freshly painted, has new wood laminate in living room and master bedroom, new water heater 2019, a new roof in November 2018, and a complete HVAC system in 2014. Home features a large covered front porch, open concept living, and the convenience of a gas fireplace and gas grill connection on the back porch. The secondary bedrooms and study are separated from the master bedroom.