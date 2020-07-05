Great Lease value! Recent paint and carpet. All bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator. Large open living area. Full size laundry room, single car garage, and a fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Drexel Street have any available units?
904 Drexel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Drexel Street have?
Some of 904 Drexel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Drexel Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Drexel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.