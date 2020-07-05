All apartments in McKinney
904 Drexel Street
904 Drexel Street

904 Drexel Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Drexel Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Lewisville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Lease value! Recent paint and carpet. All bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator. Large open living area. Full size laundry room, single car garage, and a fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Drexel Street have any available units?
904 Drexel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Drexel Street have?
Some of 904 Drexel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Drexel Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Drexel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Drexel Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Drexel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 904 Drexel Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Drexel Street offers parking.
Does 904 Drexel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Drexel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Drexel Street have a pool?
No, 904 Drexel Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Drexel Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Drexel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Drexel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Drexel Street has units with dishwashers.

