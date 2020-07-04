All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:42 AM

808 Baltusrol Dr

808 Baltusrol Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

808 Baltusrol Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom in the Fairways at Westridge. Beautifully landscaped exterior and tons of curb appeal. Spacious open concept floor-plan with tons of natural light. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, island, bar seating and stunning dark cabinets. Cozy living area off of kitchen with beautiful stone fireplace. Large master suite with double sinks, garden tub an separate shower. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio space. 200.00 lease coordination fee. **Current fridge belongs to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Baltusrol Dr have any available units?
808 Baltusrol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Baltusrol Dr have?
Some of 808 Baltusrol Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Baltusrol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
808 Baltusrol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Baltusrol Dr pet-friendly?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 808 Baltusrol Dr offer parking?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr does not offer parking.
Does 808 Baltusrol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Baltusrol Dr have a pool?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 808 Baltusrol Dr have accessible units?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Baltusrol Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Baltusrol Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

