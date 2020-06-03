7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground media room new construction

Wood Floors Throughout, Grand Entry with Spiral Staircase, Vaulted Ceilings, Cast Stone Fireplace and 8 Foot Interior Doors. Bright Formal Dining with Built In Hutch. Chefs Kitchen Offering Granite Slab Countertops, Tile Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built In Microwave, Stainless Steel & Glass Vent Hood. Guest Bedroom Down, with Two Bedrooms Up & Jack N Jill Bath. Gameroom with Built In Desk & Media Room Up with Built Ins. Energy Star Certified with 16+ Seer AC, Double Pane Windows & Radiant Barrier Roof. Walking Distance to Exemplary Elementary School, Neighborhood Playground & Pond.