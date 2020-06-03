All apartments in McKinney
7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:00 AM

7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive

7805 Saint Clair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Saint Clair Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
media room
new construction
Wood Floors Throughout, Grand Entry with Spiral Staircase, Vaulted Ceilings, Cast Stone Fireplace and 8 Foot Interior Doors. Bright Formal Dining with Built In Hutch. Chefs Kitchen Offering Granite Slab Countertops, Tile Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built In Microwave, Stainless Steel & Glass Vent Hood. Guest Bedroom Down, with Two Bedrooms Up & Jack N Jill Bath. Gameroom with Built In Desk & Media Room Up with Built Ins. Energy Star Certified with 16+ Seer AC, Double Pane Windows & Radiant Barrier Roof. Walking Distance to Exemplary Elementary School, Neighborhood Playground & Pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have any available units?
7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have?
Some of 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive offer parking?
No, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have a pool?
No, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 SAINT CLAIR Drive has units with dishwashers.

